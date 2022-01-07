Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Situation in regions of Kazakhstan under control

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 January 2022, 12:51
Situation in regions of Kazakhstan under control

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Local authorities told about the present situation in the regions, Khabar 24 TV Channel reports.

According to the local bodies no riots were recorded last night in North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. The situation is under control.

Civilians joined police to ensure law and order in Turkestan region. Situation is also under control. The situation control headquarters led by the Governor of the region was set up there.

Karaganda region authorities launched the 109 hotline on the current situation.

City infrastructure facilities were severely damaged amid the unrest in Shymkent. The situation control headquarters was also founded there.

In Atyrtau the most of protesters voluntarily left the square last night. The rest were detained for violation of public order. The situation in the region is stabilizing.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan raised the terror alert level to ‘critical red’.


Security   Regions   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region