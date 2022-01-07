Situation in regions of Kazakhstan under control

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Local authorities told about the present situation in the regions, Khabar 24 TV Channel reports.

According to the local bodies no riots were recorded last night in North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. The situation is under control.

Civilians joined police to ensure law and order in Turkestan region. Situation is also under control. The situation control headquarters led by the Governor of the region was set up there.

Karaganda region authorities launched the 109 hotline on the current situation.

City infrastructure facilities were severely damaged amid the unrest in Shymkent. The situation control headquarters was also founded there.

In Atyrtau the most of protesters voluntarily left the square last night. The rest were detained for violation of public order. The situation in the region is stabilizing.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan raised the terror alert level to ‘critical red’.