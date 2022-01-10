Situation in Pavlodar region remains calm – commandant

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Situation in Pavlodar region is calm, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Checkpoints were put up in the region to limit the passage to and from the region.

Commandant of Pavlodar region Nurlan Massimov confirmed that the situation in the region remains stable and under control of law-enforcement agencies. Curfew from 23:00 pm till 7:00 am is in place.

In his words, all measures assumed in the region are taken to ensure the rule of law, order and protection of the citizens.

Peaceful protests, mass sports and other gatherings are banned during the state of emergency.

Massimov also added that local police are working around the clock.



