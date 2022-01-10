Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    Situation in Pavlodar region remains calm – commandant

    10 January 2022, 18:17

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Situation in Pavlodar region is calm, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Checkpoints were put up in the region to limit the passage to and from the region.

    Commandant of Pavlodar region Nurlan Massimov confirmed that the situation in the region remains stable and under control of law-enforcement agencies. Curfew from 23:00 pm till 7:00 am is in place.

    In his words, all measures assumed in the region are taken to ensure the rule of law, order and protection of the citizens.

    Peaceful protests, mass sports and other gatherings are banned during the state of emergency.

    Massimov also added that local police are working around the clock.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Pavlodar region Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued