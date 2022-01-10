Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

Situation in Pavlodar region remains calm – commandant

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 January 2022, 18:17
Situation in Pavlodar region remains calm – commandant

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Situation in Pavlodar region is calm, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Checkpoints were put up in the region to limit the passage to and from the region.

Commandant of Pavlodar region Nurlan Massimov confirmed that the situation in the region remains stable and under control of law-enforcement agencies. Curfew from 23:00 pm till 7:00 am is in place.

In his words, all measures assumed in the region are taken to ensure the rule of law, order and protection of the citizens.

Peaceful protests, mass sports and other gatherings are banned during the state of emergency.

Massimov also added that local police are working around the clock.


Pavlodar region   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events