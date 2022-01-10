Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    Situation in N Kazakhstan stable, Governor

    10 January 2022, 16:58

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of North Kazakhstan Kumar Aksakalov told a briefing about the present situation in the region, Kazinform reports.

    As of January 10, the situation in the region is stable. As compared to other regions there were no victims, no business entities, and state bodies were attacked.

    He noted that all this is thanks to the understanding of the population.

    All the state bodies work as usual. Food safety is provided.

    The Governor added that internet services will return for longer day after day.

    All the cash machines function in the region.

    «The anti-terror operation is underway. The terrorism alert level is raised to ‘red’. The Kazakh President said that the regions with the stable situation would gradually lift the state of emergency,» the Governor said expressing the opinion that North Kazakhstan would be one of the first.

    He stressed the need to treat with understanding the work done.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt