Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Situation in Kazakh capital stable, Mayor

    10 January 2022, 15:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov urge the people to observe the rules of the state of the emergency and trust reliable sources, Kazinform reports referring to his Instagram account.

    He said that situation is stable, nevertheless, law enforcement bodies work in heavy security. The checkpoints are set up around the city.

    The curfew is in place in the city from 11:00 p.m. until 07:00 a.m. It is forbidden to go outside at that time.

    He also urged all to observe the state of emergency rules, avoid crowded places, not to respond to destructive forces and trust official sources of information.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Nur-Sultan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty