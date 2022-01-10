Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Situation in Kazakh capital stable, Mayor

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2022, 15:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov urge the people to observe the rules of the state of the emergency and trust reliable sources, Kazinform reports referring to his Instagram account.

He said that situation is stable, nevertheless, law enforcement bodies work in heavy security. The checkpoints are set up around the city.

The curfew is in place in the city from 11:00 p.m. until 07:00 a.m. It is forbidden to go outside at that time.

He also urged all to observe the state of emergency rules, avoid crowded places, not to respond to destructive forces and trust official sources of information.


