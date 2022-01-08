Go to the main site
    Situation in Karaganda region under control

    8 January 2022, 15:36

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – All public utilities, shops and public transport operate as usual in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Akim (governor) of the region Zhenis Kassymbek chaired a meeting where he heard reports and gave instructions given by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his address on 7 January 2022.

    Governor Kassymbek said the country witnessed unprecedented attempt to undermine its stability in the past days. «Peaceful civilians and law-enforcement agents have sustained injuries in mass riots in Kazakhstan,» said Kassymbek, adding that the situation in the region is under control.

    He went on to thank law-enforcement agencies for ensuring security.

    Curfew was imposed in Karaganda region from 23:00 pm till 7:00 am. Round-the-clock checkpoints were put up as well.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Karaganda region Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
