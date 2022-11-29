Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    Situation in Ekibastuz: 2 out of 58 educational facilities still need heat supply restoration

    29 November 2022, 11:56

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Heat supply has not been restored at one school and at a children’s support center in Ekibastuz yet, Kazinform reports.

    As the regional education department informs, the students of schools and colleges shifted to online learning today. Schools in rural areas of the town will function in a routine mode.

    State of emergency was announced in Ekibastuz town on Monday, November 28, after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant. The accident occurred on the night of November 27 when temperatures dropped below -25°C.

    According to the regional administration, 10 fault points were detected at the heat supply networks, which is reported to be the cause of the accident.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Pavlodar region Incidents Energy Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece
    Emannuel Macron welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Élysée Palace
    Ekibastuz TPP accident: 42 residential buildings, 90 private houses remain unheated
    Government approves 2023-2027 Migration Policy Concept of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s role in global movement for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation discussed in Belgium
    2 Kazakhstan and Canada confirm course toward strengthening friendship and mutually beneficial coop
    3 China-Belarus park Great Stone, Kazakhstan's logistic operator sign cooperation document
    4 Biting frosts to engulf Kazakhstan’s east, temperature to fall to -43 °C
    5 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks