Situation in Ekibastuz: 2 out of 58 educational facilities still need heat supply restoration

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Heat supply has not been restored at one school and at a children’s support center in Ekibastuz yet, Kazinform reports.

As the regional education department informs, the students of schools and colleges shifted to online learning today. Schools in rural areas of the town will function in a routine mode.

State of emergency was announced in Ekibastuz town on Monday, November 28, after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant. The accident occurred on the night of November 27 when temperatures dropped below -25°C.

According to the regional administration, 10 fault points were detected at the heat supply networks, which is reported to be the cause of the accident.



