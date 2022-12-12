Situation in city gets better, but much work is ahead – President on Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The situation in the city (Almaty) gets better, but a lot of work is ahead, said the Kazakh Head of State, summarizing the speech of the city’s mayor, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his speech, the mayor of Almaty said that there are plans to launch seven small industrial parks as well as create a venture fund of creative industry, finance around 2.6 thousand projects worth KZT40bn in priority areas in the city in 2023. Investment of KZT1.5trl is expected to be attracted.

Construction of 22 schools for 37,100 places is to begin. KZT31.5bn is provided to increase the affordability and quality of medical services in the next year. 300 new gas buses and 100 trolleybuses will be purchased and 80 stops are to be installed as part of the transport infrastructure development.

Medium repair of 200km of roads, as well as beautification of 30km of pavements and completion of two intersections are planned.

The expanded government session under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussing the implementation of the main indicators of social and economic development of the country for 2022 and the plans of the Government’s work for 2023 was held on Monday.







