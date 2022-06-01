Go to the main site
    Situation in Afghanistan discussed in Almaty by EU Special Representatives and CA countries

    1 June 2022, 12:13

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Meeting of the Special Representatives of the European Union and Central Asian countries on Afghanistan was held in Almaty. The extensive agenda of the event included an overview of current and new challenges to regional security in the context of the situation in Afghanistan. The conference participants reaffirmed their joint aspirations for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The delegation of Kazakhstan was headed by Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Special Representative of the President for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan.

    The parties discussed in detail national contributions to humanitarian support for Afghanistan, and also considered proposals for joint implementation of bilateral and regional programs.

    The importance of continuing the educational program for Afghan students in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP, was noted at the meeting.

    In his speech, Erzhan Kazykhan acquainted the participants with the position of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, and also made concrete proposals to strengthen security and sustainable development in the region in cooperation with the European Union.

    Representatives of the EU and the UN informed the conference participants in detail about the current situation in Afghanistan and the measures taken to provide humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people. In this context, the meeting participants welcomed the updated mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

    Within the framework of the event, Kazykhan also held bilateral meetings with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General – the Head of UNAMA in Afghanistan Deborah Lyons, the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Nicholson and other officials.

    The participants adopted a joint statement on the results of the event.

