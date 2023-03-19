Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Situation at polling stations is stable – Ministry of Internal Affairs

    19 March 2023, 11:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As many as 45,000 police officers are involved in ensuring public order and public safety on the day of elections countrywide. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the situation at the polling stations is stable, Kazinform reports.

    As Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kaissar Sultanbayev said, additional investigative and operational groups have been set up to immediately respond to various offenses, including those committed at the polling stations. «Prior to the delivery of the ballot papers, all polling stations were inspected. The ballot papers were brought to the polling stations with the police escort» he said in an online TV marathon.

    Under the Law «On elections», police officers may not interfere in the election process, as well as enter the voting premises. At the same time, the police will suppress any violation of public order at the polling stations, only if a chairperson of a territorial election commission requests it.

    «In general, the situation at the polling stations is stable, no violations of public order have been registered,» Kaissar Sultanbayev noted.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Police Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10