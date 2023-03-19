Situation at polling stations is stable – Ministry of Internal Affairs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As many as 45,000 police officers are involved in ensuring public order and public safety on the day of elections countrywide. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the situation at the polling stations is stable, Kazinform reports.

As Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kaissar Sultanbayev said, additional investigative and operational groups have been set up to immediately respond to various offenses, including those committed at the polling stations. «Prior to the delivery of the ballot papers, all polling stations were inspected. The ballot papers were brought to the polling stations with the police escort» he said in an online TV marathon.

Under the Law «On elections», police officers may not interfere in the election process, as well as enter the voting premises. At the same time, the police will suppress any violation of public order at the polling stations, only if a chairperson of a territorial election commission requests it.

«In general, the situation at the polling stations is stable, no violations of public order have been registered,» Kaissar Sultanbayev noted.