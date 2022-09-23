Go to the main site
    Situation at Kazakh-Russian border is under control – National Security Committee

    23 September 2022, 10:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of foreigners arriving in Kazakhstan keeps rising at the Kazakh-Russian border, Kazinform learned from the Frontier Guard Service of the National Security Committee.

    «All the 30 automobile border-crossing points are functioning in a routine mode. The situation is under a special control. The Frontier Guard Service and authorized state bodies are ensuring security and public tranquility at the border checkpoints, and are interacting with their Russian colleagues,» a press release reads.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Security Kazakhstan and Russia Kazakhstan
