Sitting on Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development kicks off in Astana

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 April 2023, 10:00
Sitting on Kazakhstan's socioeconomic development kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The sitting on the country’s socioeconomic development under the chairmanship of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has started its work in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Among those attending are the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, speakers of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, heads of state bodies, accountable to the President, members of the Government, mayors of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities, regions and districts, heads of parliamentary factions, Senate and Majilis committees, chairmen of regional and district maslikhats.


