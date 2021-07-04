Go to the main site
    Single-use plastics out of EU markets

    4 July 2021, 17:26

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The EU's Single-Use Plastic Directive came into effect on Saturday, banning common items made with single-use plastics, Anadolu reports.

    According to a statement by the EU Commission, disposable products such as plates, forks, knives, glasses, cotton buds and straws made of plastic will not be able to enter the bloc's markets.

    In addition, food and beverage boxes made of polystyrene will be included in this ban. The new law is aimed to reduce the use of single-use plastic products that have alternatives.

    According to the statement, 80% of litter in the world's seas consist of plastic products.

    Plastic residues can contaminate the food consumed by humans, as well as sea creatures. The EU aims to make plastic products reusable and recyclable.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Environment EU
    Related news
