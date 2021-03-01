Go to the main site
    Single transparent ecosystem E-Health developed in Kazakhstan as part of digitalization in healthcare

    1 March 2021, 12:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An electronic pharmaceuticals planning system has been introduced in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Health Ministry Alexei Tsoi told an expanded session of the Health Ministry’s Board, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Tsoi, an electronic pharmaceuticals planning system has been introduced in the country to ensure the planning and tracking of pharmaceuticals. The system provides a secured data exchange, the minister said.

    In addition, the single transparent ecosystem E-Health - a target architecture to digitize healthcare – has been developed, which allows for working processes rationalization, cost optimization, and greater efficiency of medical assistance registry and planning and resource management.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

