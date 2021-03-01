Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Single transparent ecosystem E-Health developed in Kazakhstan as part of digitalization in healthcare

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 March 2021, 12:46
Single transparent ecosystem E-Health developed in Kazakhstan as part of digitalization in healthcare

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An electronic pharmaceuticals planning system has been introduced in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Health Ministry Alexei Tsoi told an expanded session of the Health Ministry’s Board, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Tsoi, an electronic pharmaceuticals planning system has been introduced in the country to ensure the planning and tracking of pharmaceuticals. The system provides a secured data exchange, the minister said.

In addition, the single transparent ecosystem E-Health - a target architecture to digitize healthcare – has been developed, which allows for working processes rationalization, cost optimization, and greater efficiency of medical assistance registry and planning and resource management.


Events   IT technologies   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   Digital Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region