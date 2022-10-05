Go to the main site
    Single-industry towns must not overly depend on large enterprises - President

    5 October 2022, 11:58

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Single-industry towns must gradually get rid of over-dependence on large industrial enterprises, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with the residents of Karaganda region today.

    According to him, industrial giants should support local businesses through the outsourcing mechanisms.

    «Meanwhile, single-industry towns must develop as clean, compact, prosperous and ‘green’ settlements. In this case only, they can turn into the region’s growth areas,» the Head of State said.


    Photo:t.me/bort_01

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
