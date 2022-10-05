Single-industry towns must not overly depend on large enterprises - President

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Single-industry towns must gradually get rid of over-dependence on large industrial enterprises, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with the residents of Karaganda region today.

According to him, industrial giants should support local businesses through the outsourcing mechanisms.

«Meanwhile, single-industry towns must develop as clean, compact, prosperous and ‘green’ settlements. In this case only, they can turn into the region’s growth areas,» the Head of State said.













Photo:t.me/bort_01