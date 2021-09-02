Go to the main site
    Single-day COVID-19 recoveries exceed new cases in Atyrau rgn

    2 September 2021, 17:20

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has reported 198 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours , Kazinform correspondent reports

    The press service of the health office of Atyrau region said that 198 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region. Of the daily case count, Atyrau city has logged 107 infections. 18 more COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

    24 daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Zhylyoisk district, 11 in Inderisk district, 13 in Istatay district, 13 in Kyzylkoginsk district, one in Kurmangazinsk district, three in Makatsk district, and eight in Makhambet district.

    According to the press service, of the 198 daily cases, 110 are with symptoms and 88 without symptoms. 636 people have beaten the virus in the region over the past day.

    7,350 residents of Atyrau region with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 166 are being treated at the modular hospital, 148 at the second regional hospital, 51 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 77 at the cardiology center, 83 at the railway hospital, 255 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 36 at the regional hospital, 72 at the dormitories, and 355 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    The region remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
