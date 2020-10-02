Singapore to allow entry of travelers from Australia, Vietnam

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Starting next week, Singapore will allow the entry of travelers from Australia and Vietnam with certain restrictions due to its success in controlling the COVID-19 epidemic and the low number of cases in the city-state currently.

The lifting of border restrictions between the Singapore and the two countries will be effective from Oct. 8 and comes after a similar measure put in place with New Zealand and Brunei, which has been in force since the beginning of September, EFE-EPA reports.



