    Singapore to allow entry of travelers from Australia, Vietnam

    2 October 2020, 20:05

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Starting next week, Singapore will allow the entry of travelers from Australia and Vietnam with certain restrictions due to its success in controlling the COVID-19 epidemic and the low number of cases in the city-state currently.

    The lifting of border restrictions between the Singapore and the two countries will be effective from Oct. 8 and comes after a similar measure put in place with New Zealand and Brunei, which has been in force since the beginning of September, EFE-EPA reports.


