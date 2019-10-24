Go to the main site
    Singapore’s KinderWorld to build schools, kindergarten worth KZT15 bln in Nur-Sultan

    24 October 2019, 20:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the XI International Scientific and Practical Conference «Teachers Changing the World of Schools» Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov and Chairman of the Singapore-based company KinderWorld International Group Tan Teck Yong signed a Roadmap for implementing investment projects in the field of education, Kazinform refers to the official website of the city’s Akimat.

    A. Kulginov noted that investors from Singapore will build two schools and one kindergarten in the capital city. The total amount of attracted investments is about KZT 15 billion. The project will create more than 300 jobs. It is planned that the kindergarten will be designed for 600 kids and schools for at least 2 thousand students.

    Singapore's education system focuses on the use of knowledge directly in practice and is one of the most advanced in the world.

    The Singapore’s company is considering the issue of obtaining a certificate of registration as an AIFC member.

    KinderWorld International Group has its roots in 1986 in Singapore.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akimat Education Astana International Financial Centre
