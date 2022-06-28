Go to the main site
    Singapore, Russia and Turkey buy Kazakhstani TV dramas

    28 June 2022, 12:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Above 250 TV dramas consisting of 3,500 episodes were created in Kazakhstan over the past 5 years with the support of the state, Kazinform reports.

    Over 50 of them were sold to Singapore, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries, Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Askar Umarov told Tuesday’s Government meeting.

    The Minister noted that the state TV channels work at promoting information in social media.

    Askar Umarov mentioned that the YouTube channels of Khabar and Qazaqstan TV Channels received the Gold Play Button award for reaching 1,000,000 subscribers. 6 Kazakhstani channels (such as KTK, Qazaqstan, NTK, Eurasia Channel 1, Channel 31, Khabar) out of 166 TV Channels joined the TOP 10 in 2021. The share of the country’s TV channels ranking among TOP 30 grew by 2.9% last year.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Mass media Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Popular
