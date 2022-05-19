Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Singapore reports 6,442 new COVID-19 cases

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 May 2022, 21:14
Singapore reports 6,442 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Singapore reported 6,442 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,254,113, Xinhua reports.

Among the new cases, 6,289 were local transmissions and 153 were imported cases.

Of the local cases, 453 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 5,836 through antigen rapid test (ART) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 288 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

Two deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 1,369, according to the ministry.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran