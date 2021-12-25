Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Singapore reports 265 new COVID-19 cases

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 December 2021, 15:20
SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Singapore reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally in the country to 277,307, Xinhua reports.

Of the new cases, 177 were in the community, nine were in migrant worker dormitories and 79 were imported cases, according to the statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A total of 413 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 19 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilization rate is 51.7 percent.

As many as 82 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, of whom 17 were local and 65 were imported, the MOH said.


