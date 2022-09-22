Go to the main site
    Singapore reports 2,545 new COVID-19 cases

    22 September 2022, 20:39

    SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Singapore reported 2,545 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 1,884,859, Xinhua reports.

    Of the new cases, 252 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,293 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

    Among the PCR cases, 230 were local transmissions and 22 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,103 local transmissions and 190 imported cases, respectively.

    A total of 191 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

    No death was reported from COVID-19 on Thursday, making the total death toll stay unchanged at 1,609, the ministry said.
