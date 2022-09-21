Singapore reports 2,508 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Singapore reported 2,508 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the country's total tally to 1,882,314, Xinhua reports.

Of the new cases, 243 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,265 through ARTs (antigen rapid test), according to the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 225 were local transmissions and 18 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,093 local transmissions and 172 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 217 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 10 cases in intensive care units.

No death was reported from COVID-19 on Wednesday as the total death toll stay unchanged at 1,609, the ministry said.



