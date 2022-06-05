Singapore reports 2,256 new COVID-19 cases

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 June 2022, 19:21
SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Singapore reported 2,256 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,318,984, Xinhua reports.

Of the new cases, 243 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 2,013 through antigen rapid test (ART) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 225 were local transmissions and 18 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 1,920 were local transmissions and 93 were imported cases.

A total of 290 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

One more patient has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, lifting the death toll to 1,393, the ministry said.


