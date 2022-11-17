Singapore reports 2,088 new COVID-19 cases

17 November 2022, 20:46

Singapore reports 2,088 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Singapore reported 2,088 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 2,148,794, Xinhua reports.

A total of 200 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 11 of them in intensive care units, according to statistics released by the country's Ministry of Health.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 1,699.