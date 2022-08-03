Qazaq TV
Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
3 August 2022 08:25

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM Singapore reported 10,230 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 1,728,995, Xinhua reports.

Of the new cases, 659 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 9,571 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 632 were local transmissions and 27 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 9,244 local transmissions and 327 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 652 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 63 cases in intensive care units.

Four more deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,524, the ministry said.


