12 September 2022, 21:46

Singapore reports 1,453 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Singapore reported 1,453 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the country's total tally to 1,861,390, Xinhua reports.

Of the new cases, 127 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 1,326 through antigen rapid tests (ART), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 116 were local transmissions and 11 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,184 local transmissions and 142 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 243 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 10 cases in intensive care units.