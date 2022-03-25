Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Singapore eases Covid-19 restrictions

    25 March 2022, 12:10

    SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM Singapore’s prime minister announced on Thursday that wearing a mask outdoors will now be optional and that the island nation will «drastically» streamline testing and quarantine requirements for travelers and those wishing to go overseas.

    This will make it «almost like before Covid-19,» Lee Hsien Loong said in a speech broadcast live on his Facebook page, EFE reports.

    Almost 90 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated in the country, which in recent months has begun reopening its borders in order to maintain its status as the region’s financial hub -- in contrast to the lockdowns that prevail in its regional rival, Hong Kong.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana