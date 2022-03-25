Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Singapore eases Covid-19 restrictions

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 March 2022, 12:10
SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM Singapore’s prime minister announced on Thursday that wearing a mask outdoors will now be optional and that the island nation will «drastically» streamline testing and quarantine requirements for travelers and those wishing to go overseas.

This will make it «almost like before Covid-19,» Lee Hsien Loong said in a speech broadcast live on his Facebook page, EFE reports.

Almost 90 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated in the country, which in recent months has begun reopening its borders in order to maintain its status as the region’s financial hub -- in contrast to the lockdowns that prevail in its regional rival, Hong Kong.


