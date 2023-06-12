Go to the main site
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86

    12 June 2023, 16:18

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi died at Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Monday aged 86, sources close to the family have said, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    His brother Paolo and his children Marina, Eleonora, Barbara and Pier Silvio are all at the hospital where the leader of Forza Italia was admitted on Friday, reportedly for scheduled tests for his previously undisclosed chronic leukemia.

    He returned to the Milan hospital less than a month after spending 45 days there for treatment for a lung infection related to the leukemia, including 16 days in intensive care.

    His death made instant headlines all over the world.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Новости по теме
    Related news
