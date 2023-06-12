Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 June 2023, 16:18
Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86 Photo: Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi died at Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Monday aged 86, sources close to the family have said, Kazinform cites ANSA.

His brother Paolo and his children Marina, Eleonora, Barbara and Pier Silvio are all at the hospital where the leader of Forza Italia was admitted on Friday, reportedly for scheduled tests for his previously undisclosed chronic leukemia.

He returned to the Milan hospital less than a month after spending 45 days there for treatment for a lung infection related to the leukemia, including 16 days in intensive care.

His death made instant headlines all over the world.


News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts