Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Silver jewelry enrich Atyrau museum collection

    25 December 2019, 10:20

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Almost a hundred of silver jewelry pieces from the last century enriched the collection of the museum of the local history in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

    «It is a part of the collection of the well-known collector of Kazakhstan. Among the exponents made around Kazakhstan are rings, bracelets, amulets, belts and earrings. All the jewelry pieces were made in the XIX- early XX centuries. We can trace now the path of Kazakh jewelry development. Each of the exponents is a true masterpiece. It is also the history of Kazakh people,» director of the museum Rashida Kharipova said.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region History of Kazakhstan Culture
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region