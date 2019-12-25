Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Silver jewelry enrich Atyrau museum collection

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 December 2019, 10:20
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Almost a hundred of silver jewelry pieces from the last century enriched the collection of the museum of the local history in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

«It is a part of the collection of the well-known collector of Kazakhstan. Among the exponents made around Kazakhstan are rings, bracelets, amulets, belts and earrings. All the jewelry pieces were made in the XIX- early XX centuries. We can trace now the path of Kazakh jewelry development. Each of the exponents is a true masterpiece. It is also the history of Kazakh people,» director of the museum Rashida Kharipova said.

