Silk Way TV Channel to air Azerbaijani President’s greeting ceremony in Kazakhstan live

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Astana earlier this morning at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

The two presidents will meet in narrow and extended format to discuss the key issues of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership.

Silk Way TV Channel will air live broadcast of Ilham Aliyev’s greeting ceremony at the Akorda presidential residence at 14:50 pm Astana time. Expert of the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) Ersulnat Zhanseitov and Jibek Joly TV host Ainur Imangali will commentate the ceremony in English.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is set to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 10.