Silk Way TV Channel expands broadcasting in Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Silk Way International TV Channel of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been featured into the cable packages of 14 cable television providers in Azerbaijan, Kazinform reports.

According to director of the TV Channel Erkezhan Kuntugan, Silk Way became available to residences subscribed to K@TV1, BAKTELECOM, AZTELEKOM, BIRLIK, AZOL TV, AZEUROTEL, AZERI TV, BOSS GROUP, GSP, EUROSEL, RAHAT TELECOM, BEEONLINE, MEGALINK TV, and ODTV cable television providers starting from May 15 with the support of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan.

Prior to that, the TV channel broadcasting was in a pilot mode to test the technical parameters and prepare Silk Way for integration.

As in other locations, Azerbaijani TV audience can choose the language option: Kazakh, Russian, English, Kyrgyz or Uzbek. Silk Way TV Channel signal is also available via Eutelsat Hot Bird 13 and Yamal 401 satellite platforms.