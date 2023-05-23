Silk Way TV Channel expands broadcasting in Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Silk Way International TV Channel of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been featured into the cable packages of 14 cable television providers in Azerbaijan, Kazinform reports.

According to director of the TV Channel Erkezhan Kuntugan, Silk Way became available to residences subscribed to K@TV1, BAKTELECOM, AZTELEKOM, BIRLIK, AZOL TV, AZEUROTEL, AZERI TV, BOSS GROUP, GSP, EUROSEL, RAHAT TELECOM, BEEONLINE, MEGALINK TV, and ODTV cable television providers starting from May 15 with the support of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan.

Prior to that, the TV channel broadcasting was in a pilot mode to test the technical parameters and prepare Silk Way for integration.

As in other locations, Azerbaijani TV audience can choose the language option: Kazakh, Russian, English, Kyrgyz or Uzbek. Silk Way TV Channel signal is also available via Eutelsat Hot Bird 13 and Yamal 401 satellite platforms.

Official visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan in April this year gave a new momentum to media cooperation between the two countries. Heads of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev vowed to step up cooperation in mass communications and mass media content making, pointing out the constructive role of Kazakhstani and Azerbaijani mass media in maintaining and strengthening of bilateral ties.

Active cooperation between Kazakhstani and Azerbaijani mass media in exchange of the best practices and content will further strengthen the fraternal relations between the countries based on common cultural and historical heritage and economic interests.

Silk Way TV Channel offers Azerbaijani audience to dive into off-beat TV shows, documentaries and the best Kazakhstani-produced TV content.

Silk Way TV Channel is the only international TV channel in the Republic of Kazakhstan offering broadcast in Kazakh, Russia, English, Kyrgyz and Uzbek in more than 118 countries of the world.