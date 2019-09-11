Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Silk Road, Road of Dialogue int’l expedition completes

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 September 2019, 19:24
Silk Road, Road of Dialogue int’l expedition completes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The press conference dated to the completion of the Silk Road, Road of Dialogue international expedition took place today at the QazaqGeography in Nur-Sultan.

The team covered more than 4,000 km departing from Almaty. The goal of the expedition is to promote the potential of domestic and inbound tourism cataloguing tourist sites along the road, generate proposals for improving the infrastructure and map out new trans-border routes.

As earlier reported the team departed on August 30 to tour Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. the The 30-day trip brought together journalists, photographers, travel bloggers and tour operators.

photo

photo


Tourism  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims