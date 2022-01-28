Go to the main site
    «Silk Road Kazakhstan Mining Corporation» to reduce authorized capital

    28 January 2022, 11:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Silk Road Kazakhstan Mining Corporation» Limited Liability Partnership, incorporated under the laws of the Astana International Financial Centre having its registered address at office 145, 55/17 Mangilik El Avenue, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Registration Number 191140900238, in accordance with the Articles of the Association and legislation of the Astana International Financial Centre, duly represented by Director Nurlan Abraimov hereby notifies that on January 28, 2022 Member’s Special Resolution on reduction of authorized capital was made.

    According to that Resolution the authorized capital of the Partnership shall be reduced from USD 2,000,000.00 (two million) to USD 466 931,00 (four hundred and sixty-six thousand nine hundred and thirty-one), the press service of the «Silk Road Kazakhstan Mining Corporation» informs.

    The authorized capital of the Partnership shall be USD 466 931,00 (four hundred and sixty-six thousand nine hundred and thirty-one).

    This reduction shall have effect from February 18, 2022.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

