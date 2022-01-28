Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Business

«Silk Road Kazakhstan Mining Corporation» to reduce authorized capital

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 January 2022, 11:48
«Silk Road Kazakhstan Mining Corporation» to reduce authorized capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Silk Road Kazakhstan Mining Corporation» Limited Liability Partnership, incorporated under the laws of the Astana International Financial Centre having its registered address at office 145, 55/17 Mangilik El Avenue, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Registration Number 191140900238, in accordance with the Articles of the Association and legislation of the Astana International Financial Centre, duly represented by Director Nurlan Abraimov hereby notifies that on January 28, 2022 Member’s Special Resolution on reduction of authorized capital was made.

According to that Resolution the authorized capital of the Partnership shall be reduced from USD 2,000,000.00 (two million) to USD 466 931,00 (four hundred and sixty-six thousand nine hundred and thirty-one), the press service of the «Silk Road Kazakhstan Mining Corporation» informs.

photo

The authorized capital of the Partnership shall be USD 466 931,00 (four hundred and sixty-six thousand nine hundred and thirty-one).

This reduction shall have effect from February 18, 2022.


Economy   Business, companies  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region