Sign language tours for hearing-impaired people offered at Astana-Bayterek monument

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
2 December 2019, 13:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sign language tours for hearing-impaired people have been launched at Astana-Bayterek monument as part of Accessible Environment project, Kazinform reports.

The project is dedicated to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities marked December 3 and the First President’s Day of Kazakhstan marked December 1.

The administration of Astana-Bayterek has announced the implementation of a socially important project – audio description tours in Kazakh, Russian and English for the blind and visually-impaired persons.

Alongside, the administration is planning to launch sign language tours for hearing-impaired tourists beginning from December 2019.

Bayterek monument is a unique architectural structure, the national symbol and key tourism site of the Kazakh capital. More than 500,000 tourists from Kazakhstan, CIC and non-CIS countries visit the monument every year.

