Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Sidewalk expansion, bike lane demarcation works planned in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 July 2022, 16:12
Sidewalk expansion, bike lane demarcation works planned in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh capital is to cut the number of abandoned sites and vacant lots this year, the city's office of environment and subsoil use informed, Kazinform correspodnent reports.

«Great attention is attached to the landscaping of streets and public spaces and the creation of a barrier-free environment for comfort movement of all groups of the population. As part of the urban planning program, the urbanization center carried out work on expanding sidewalks, allocating bike lanes, and creating the necessary infrastructure,» informed in the office.

Substantial work is ongoing to beautify and develop the sidewalk space on Barayeva Street with the creation of conditions for the movement of all layers of citizens.

«Elevated pedestrian crossings are installed at peripheral entries. New public spaces with swings, sunshades, rest zones, and playing places appear as well as landscaping work is underway,» it added.


Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek