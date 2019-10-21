Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Siberia dam collapse injury toll rises to 26

    21 October 2019, 17:33

    KRASNOYARSK. KAZINFORM The number of injured in a dam collapse at an artisanal gold mine in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region in Siberia has risen from 16 to 26 people, the regional branch of the Health Ministry told TASS on Monday.

    «Ten more people sought medical help. Five people <…> have light injuries. Five more were hospitalized <…>, there is no threat to their lives,» the ministry said, TASS reports.

    A dam collapsed on the Seiba River at about 2 a.m. local time on Saturday, flooding the cabins of an artisanal mining camp in a remote area of the Krasnoyarsk Region in eastern Siberia. Two dormitories where miners lived were swept away by the flood waters. According to the latest reports, 15 people have been killed and six more are still missing.

    At least 16 people sought medical aid right after the incident; four of them were flown to the regional capital of Krasnoyarsk by a helicopter.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents Russia
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published