Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Siberia dam collapse injury toll rises to 26

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 October 2019, 17:33
Siberia dam collapse injury toll rises to 26

KRASNOYARSK. KAZINFORM The number of injured in a dam collapse at an artisanal gold mine in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region in Siberia has risen from 16 to 26 people, the regional branch of the Health Ministry told TASS on Monday.

«Ten more people sought medical help. Five people <…> have light injuries. Five more were hospitalized <…>, there is no threat to their lives,» the ministry said, TASS reports.

A dam collapsed on the Seiba River at about 2 a.m. local time on Saturday, flooding the cabins of an artisanal mining camp in a remote area of the Krasnoyarsk Region in eastern Siberia. Two dormitories where miners lived were swept away by the flood waters. According to the latest reports, 15 people have been killed and six more are still missing.

At least 16 people sought medical aid right after the incident; four of them were flown to the regional capital of Krasnoyarsk by a helicopter.

Incidents    Russia   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region