Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Shymkent

Shymkent to prolong quarantine since July 2

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 July 2021, 21:50
Shymkent to prolong quarantine since July 2

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Shymkent extends quarantine restrictions as the new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of the city is published, Kazinform reports.

Quarantine and restrictive measures are to be prolonged since July 2 until stabilization of the epidemiological situation. It bans any mass events, including birthday parties, weddings, etc. The decree restricts movement of people aged 65 and older.

It also restricts unvaccinated people from offices but for those who are medically contradicted or recovered from COVID-19 within the past 3 months. To this end unvaccinated employees should take PCR tests once a week.

The decree becomes effective since July 2.


Coronavirus   Regions   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022