    Shymkent to host Kazakhstan Fencing Championships

    1 November 2021, 16:14

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Shymkent has been chosen as the host city of the Kazakhstan Fencing Championships for men and women, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    According to the press service of the committee, the Kazakhstan Fencing Championships will kick off in the city tomorrow, November 2.

    The championships is set to run for seven days through November 9.

    The event will bring together 420 athletes from 14 regions of the country and the cities of Shymkent, Almaty and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    Shymkent is renowned for its sports venues as the city frequently hosts various international and national sports events, for example, boxing championships.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

