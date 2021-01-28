Go to the main site
    Shymkent to host international tennis tournament

    28 January 2021, 19:44

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Shymkent city is set to host the W15 Shymkent International Tournament from 1 till 7 February, 2021, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, the tournament will be played on outdoor hard courts. The prize fund of the tournament totals $15,000.

    The tournament will bring together tennis players from Uzbekistan, Belarus, Russia, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine.

    Kazakhstan will be represented by Gozal Ainitdinova (458 WTA), Zhibek Kulambayeva (625 WTA), Yeraterina Dmitrichenko (889 WTA), and other players.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

